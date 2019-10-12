It’s not unheard of for some video games to not allow players to directly interact with one another in multiplayer. In Death Stranding, creator Hideo Kojima wants to encourage players to help each other out by leaving usable items behind. This is rewarded with a ‘Like‘ system that we’ve previously detailed. However, there’s more to Death Stranding‘s multiplayer than just that.

In a new interview with Famitsu (translation via Redditor damnlee), Kojima has said that he wants to create a special type of connection between players so he doesn’t want them to encounter one another, similar to Metal Gear Solid V‘s base infiltration. The developer described his approach to multiplayer with an interesting statement that goes along the lines of, “I want to date that girl but not marry her type of connection.” Redditor damnlee noted that there’s a deeper meaning behind this statement, much like most of Kojima’s statements in Japanese that are often translated out of context.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kojima cautioned players against taking on the powerful Homo Demens as they can be pretty tough to deal with. However, experienced shooters should be able to bring them down.

Last but not least, Kojima told Famitsu that players will be able to customize their bikes and leave them behind for other players to use. Kojima himself customized a bike that players may be able to find when they get their hands on the game in less than a month.

Death Stranding will release on November 8th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Famitsu via Reddit]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.