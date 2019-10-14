For the third week in a row, FIFA 20 has reached the number one spot on the UK charts, outselling every other game for the week ending in October 13, 2019. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that FIFA 20 has already reached 10 million players, among other impressive stats. As a celebration for the game’s success, EA is giving away in-game goodies like Volta Coins and new Squad Building Challenges, so make sure you check in by October 17, 2019.
Elsewhere on the list was Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which took the number 2 spot for the second week in a row. In addition, Borderlands 3 dropped down to the number 8 spot, while GRID debuted at number 5.
Below are the UK’s top 40 best-selling games for the week ending in October 13th:
- FIFA 20
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Gears 5
- GRID
- Minecraft
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakenin
- Borderlands 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Sea of Thieves
- Minecraft: Xbox Edition
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghostbusters The Video Game: Remastered
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Anthem
- Read Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- God of War
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Forza Horizon 4
- Battlefield V
- Tekken 7
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible LAir
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Project Cars 2
- NBA 2K20
- Concrete Genie
- Super Mario Odyssey
- eFootbal PES 2020
- The Sims 4
- Hello Neighbor
- Wreckfest
[Source: ukie.org]