For the third week in a row, FIFA 20 has reached the number one spot on the UK charts, outselling every other game for the week ending in October 13, 2019. This news comes on the heels of the announcement that FIFA 20 has already reached 10 million players, among other impressive stats. As a celebration for the game’s success, EA is giving away in-game goodies like Volta Coins and new Squad Building Challenges, so make sure you check in by October 17, 2019.

Elsewhere on the list was Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which took the number 2 spot for the second week in a row. In addition, Borderlands 3 dropped down to the number 8 spot, while GRID debuted at number 5.

Below are the UK’s top 40 best-selling games for the week ending in October 13th:

FIFA 20

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Gears 5

GRID

Minecraft

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakenin

Borderlands 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Sea of Thieves

Minecraft: Xbox Edition

Forza Horizon 3

Ghostbusters The Video Game: Remastered

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Anthem

Read Dead Redemption 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

God of War

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

Tekken 7

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible LAir

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Project Cars 2

NBA 2K20

Concrete Genie

Super Mario Odyssey

eFootbal PES 2020

The Sims 4

Hello Neighbor

Wreckfest

What do you think of this past week’s top 40 list? Do any games stand out to you? Let us know!

[Source: ukie.org]