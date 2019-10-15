The MediEvil remake’s trophy list is now on the web, available for fans to peruse at their leisure. It showcases exactly what Sir Dan’s resurrected adventure has in store for players. From the looks of it, MediEvil’s trophies seem rather simple to earn. None of them appear missable, either. In fact, barring a few collectible-related trophies, most players should find getting the Platinum Trophy a cakewalk.

Check out MediEvil’s full trophy list below:

Savior of Gallowmere : Unlock All Trophies [Platinum]

: Unlock All Trophies [Platinum] Quest Complete-est : Complete All Leves in the Game [Gold]

: Complete All Leves in the Game [Gold] Morten Would Be Proud : Collect All Entries of the Book of Gallowmere [Gold]

: Collect All Entries of the Book of Gallowmere [Gold] King of Cups : Collect All of the Chalice Rewards [Gold]

: Collect All of the Chalice Rewards [Gold] Wolfsbane : Defeat the Guardians of the Graveyard [Silver]

: Defeat the Guardians of the Graveyard [Silver] A Paneful Demise : Defeat the Stained Glass Demon in the Hilltop Mausoleum [Silver]

: Defeat the Stained Glass Demon in the Hilltop Mausoleum [Silver] Demolished the Demons : Destroy Both Demonettes in the Enchanted Earth [Silver]

: Destroy Both Demonettes in the Enchanted Earth [Silver] Bone Head Bone Dead : Defeat the Ghost Ship Captain Aboard the Ghost Ship [Silver]

: Defeat the Ghost Ship Captain Aboard the Ghost Ship [Silver] Antagonist : Eradicate the Queen Ant and Her Minions [Silver]

: Eradicate the Queen Ant and Her Minions [Silver] Pulp King Pumpkin : Defeat the Pumpkin King in Mortal Pumpkin Combat [Silver]

: Defeat the Pumpkin King in Mortal Pumpkin Combat [Silver] Not So Scary Now, Eh? : Defeat Lord Kardok and His Skeletal Steed [Silver]

: Defeat Lord Kardok and His Skeletal Steed [Silver] Whack-a-wyrm : Defeat the Dragon in the Crystal Caves [Silver]

: Defeat the Dragon in the Crystal Caves [Silver] Almost A Hero : Give the Knights of Gallowmere Everything You Have [Silver]

: Give the Knights of Gallowmere Everything You Have [Silver] Lost and Found : Find All of the Lost Souls [Silver]

: Find All of the Lost Souls [Silver] Soul Savior : Lay All the Lost Souls to Rest [Silver]

: Lay All the Lost Souls to Rest [Silver] If It Slithers, I Slays : Kill the Serpent of Gallowmere [Silver]

: Kill the Serpent of Gallowmere [Silver] Healthiest Man Alive – Er Dead : Collect Every Life Bottle [Silver]

: Collect Every Life Bottle [Silver] Sir Moneybags : Collect 10,000 Gold Coins [Bronze]

: Collect 10,000 Gold Coins [Bronze] Old School Sneaky : Attempt to Perform Any Original Game Cheat Code [Bronze]

: Attempt to Perform Any Original Game Cheat Code [Bronze] Impaired Drivers : Defeat Both Mecha Imps and Their Taunting Imp Pilots [Bronze]

: Defeat Both Mecha Imps and Their Taunting Imp Pilots [Bronze] Master Dan-At-Arms : Collect Every Weapon [Bronze]

: Collect Every Weapon [Bronze] Dizzy Decimator : Defeat 30 Enemies With the Sword Spin Attack [Bronze]

: Defeat 30 Enemies With the Sword Spin Attack [Bronze] The Answer is Chicken : Throw 42 Chicken Legs [Bronze]

: Throw 42 Chicken Legs [Bronze] Witches’ Familiar : Collect the Witch Talisman and Complete Both Witch Quests [Bronze]

: Collect the Witch Talisman and Complete Both Witch Quests [Bronze] Zip Zap Imp Splat : Fry a Dozen Imps With Lightning [Bronze]

: Fry a Dozen Imps With Lightning [Bronze] Gimme That Back! : Lose, Then Recover Your Weapon from an Imp [Bronze]

: Lose, Then Recover Your Weapon from an Imp [Bronze] It’s Not Their Fault They’re Mad : Don’t Harm the Mad Family [Bronze]

: Don’t Harm the Mad Family [Bronze] Deathly Smorgasbord : Die 7 Different Ways [Bronze]

: Die 7 Different Ways [Bronze] Partial to the Potions : Drink 32 Health Vials [Bronze]

: Drink 32 Health Vials [Bronze] Now With Added Magic! : Enchant the Broad Sword [Bronze]

: Enchant the Broad Sword [Bronze] Mostly Armless : Kill Something With Your Own Arm [Bronze]

: Kill Something With Your Own Arm [Bronze] Rock Wranger : Avoid All the Rolling Rocks on Cemetery Hill [Bronze]

: Avoid All the Rolling Rocks on Cemetery Hill [Bronze] Colonel Fortesque’s Special Recipe : Turn an Enemy Into a Roasted Chick and Eat It [Bronze]

: Turn an Enemy Into a Roasted Chick and Eat It [Bronze] Not So Armless : Defeat Stained Glass Demon With Just Your Arm [Bronze]

: Defeat Stained Glass Demon With Just Your Arm [Bronze] A Shocking Lack of Respect : Destroy 100 Gravestones [Bronze]

: Destroy 100 Gravestones [Bronze] That’s Just Mean! : Smash a Severed Hand [Bronze]

: Smash a Severed Hand [Bronze] Walls Are for Chumps : Return to Dan’s Crypt and Smash Down the Secret Wall [Bronze]

: Return to Dan’s Crypt and Smash Down the Secret Wall [Bronze] Arsonist : Set 50 Enemies on Fire [Bronze]

: Set 50 Enemies on Fire [Bronze] Stop Hitting Yourself: Get Hit by a Falling Crystal During Dragon Battle in Crystal Caves [Bronze]

MediEvil’s remake features a total of 39 trophies. As is common with trophy lists, the majority of them are Bronze. Again, the list itself seems pretty straightforward, thanks to mission-specific trophies. There are a handful that will ask players to do something a little out of left field. However, given the franchise’s special brand of dark humor, such tasks shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Sir Daniel Fortesque’s long-awaited resurrection will come to fruition next week on October 25th.

[Source: Exophase]