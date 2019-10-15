Sega recently announced that its upcoming game Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD features Sonic the Hedgehog as a playable character. The Japanese video game company’s mascot will serve as an unlockable “hidden character” in the latest Super Monkey Ball title, appearing in the form of Classic Sonic instead of the more divisive Modern Sonic.

The means by which players will unlock him are currently unknown. Once Sonic is available, the blue blur will appear alongside the usual simian suspects, including AiAi, GonGon, and YanYan, on the character select screen. From the reveal trailer, we can see that Sonic boasts some impressive skills, including a maxed-out speed statistic.

His full character details can be found below:

Speed — 5/5

Jump — 4/5

Bounce — 4/5

Size — 3/5

Weight — 4/5

Life — 3/5

With nothing dropping below a still respectable 3/5, it looks as though Sonic will be a top-tier pick when it comes time for players to roll out in Banana Blitz HD later this month. Although Sonic is partially famous for utilizing his iconic hedgehog tuck and roll maneuver, it appears as though he’ll be giving his aging back a break and remaining upright wherever possible on this outing.

In the trailer, we get our first glimpse of Sonic gameplay as he runs around enclosed in one of the titular balls, just like any of the monkeys that also put their collective name to the game. Additionally, we see him making his way through a new take on the iconic Green Hill Zone that debuted all the way back in the original Sonic the Hedgehog on Sega Genesis, though it isn’t clear at this time whether that’ll be exclusive to the unlockable guest character or accessible by the whole roster.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, featuring Sonic the Hedgehog, is scheduled to release on October 29, 2019. It’ll be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.