Rebellion has revealed when people can play the sequel to the popular Sniper Elite spin-off Zombie Army Trilogy. A trailer filled with plenty of zombie-splattering gameplay led up to the February 4, 2020 Zombie Army 4: Dead War release date. It also offered an initial look at the quirky contents featured in the retail collector’s edition.

The contents of the Zombie Army 4 collector’s edition package seem like they have a real bite to them. Well, considering that the most notable inclusion is a 10″ zombified shark figurine. It also includes a 60-page art book, a digital soundtrack sampler, an Undead Airman Character Pack, and a Steelbook Case with the game. It’s all packed into a Collector’s Edition Box.

The enemies in Zombie Army 4 most definitely are not your usual brand of shambling undead, what with the trailer featuring chainsaw-wielding brutes, gun-toting maniacs, and occultist summoners poised to give players a run for their money. Boasting a co-op focus, players will step into the boots of Sniper Elite protagonist Karl Fairburne and up to three of his associates as they work together in battling this significant post-World War 2 Nazi zombie threat.

Throughout the Mediterranean misadventure, they’ll take in sights that include Venitian canals and a Croatian zoo, of course, still battling countless ranks of hellspawn along the way. By pre-ordering Dead War, however, players can learn what it feels like to be a zombie themselves through receiving the Undead Airman Character Pack as a free incentive. It’s not yet clear if included character Hector, the British zombie said to have a typically stiff upper lip, will be available for separate purchase following the game’s February 2020 launch.

Preorders are live right now, if you want a terrifying zombie shark to decorate your home. All versions of the game will arrive on February 4, 2020 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.