As if we had a shortage of video game sales, Amazon now has a long list of some of the PS4’s hottest games available at a discount. It’s an impressive list that includes titles like Dark Souls Remastered, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and inFamous: Second Son. But, Amazon also has a ton of more recent games on sale as well, like Control, FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The deals run until October 19th.
Below are some of the PS4 games Amazon has available on sale:
- Anthem — $10
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition — $41.88
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $22.50
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition — $75
- Control — $37.49
- Dark Pictures: Man of Medan — $18.74
- Dark Souls Remastered — $15
- Days Gone — $30
- Devil May Cry 5 — $29.62
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 — $37.49
- FIFA 20 — $45
- Hitman 2 — $17.24
- Infamous: Second Son — $11.17
- Kingdom Hearts III— $25
- Madden NFL 20 — $30
- Mega Man 11 — $11
- Monster Hunter World — $15
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $31.87
- NBA 2K20 — $40.49
- Resident Evil 2 — $28.49
- Sega Genesis Classics — $15
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $30
- Shadow of the Colossus — $14.39
- Shenmue I & II — $18
- Sonic Mania Plus — $20.62
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $21.72
- Subnautica — $17.62
- Team Sonic Racing — $27.37
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $14.92
- World War Z — $22.49
- Yakuza 0 — $10.87
And for you multiplatform gamers out there, do note that Amazon has some excellent deals on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games, as well.
What, if any, games will you be picking up from Amazon? Let us know!
[Source: Amazon via GameSpot]
This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.