Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia will hold the PlayStation Awards 2019 ceremony on December 3, 2019. The annual celebration traditionally honors top-selling video games on PlayStation platforms, and this year’s event will continue to do so while also serving as a celebration of PlayStation’s 25th anniversary.

It’s not clear how exactly this show will differ, but the main focus is likely to remain on the games that have brought the most success to Sony’s console. Having been hosted since PlayStation’s initial inception, this 25th ceremony will presumably be the last to take place before the next-generation PS5 console hits stores in during the holiday 2020 season.

According to industry analyst Mat Piscatella, market research company The NPD Group recently ranked the five best-selling games of 2019 in the United States. Citing figures based on sales at the end of August 2019, the top games so far are Mortal Kombat 11, Kingdom Hearts III, Madden NFL 20, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Anthem. That last entry might come as a particular surprise, considering that the game got a largely negative reception at launch (including our own middling review) and quickly dropped off the charts thereafter.

With this data in mind, any of those titles seem like they might be good candidates for taking an award home. Last year, the runaway success that saw Monster Hunter World become Capcom‘s most successful game ever also led it to capture the impressive “Quadruple Platinum Prize” as the first recipient in seven years.

The award ceremony will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa, located in Tokyo, Japan. It’ll take place at 04:00 am ET and can be streamed via the PlayStation Japan YouTube channel.