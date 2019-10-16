The draw of mid-generation iterative consoles from Sony and Microsoft is that they allow developers to fine tune the gaming experience. Therefore, 4K resolution, HDR, performance enhancements, and more are made possible on consoles thanks to the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. While there are many games that offer such enhancements for both, plenty simply do not. Interestingly, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds is taking somewhat of a different approach. The Xbox One X version of Obsidian’s new RPG will be enhanced; however, the same isn’t true of the PS4 Pro iteration.

Windows Central recently reached out to publisher Private Division, specifically to inquire about how The Outer Worlds is tackling the more advanced consoles. The response was reportedly rather simple: “4K on Xbox One, no enhancements for PS4 Pro.” Windows Central doubled back for clarification, but has yet to receive a subsequent reply.

This is pretty surprising news. Typically, if the iterative consoles are receiving enhancements for AAA titles, they both receive them. Why that won’t be the case for The Outer Worlds presently remains unknown. Of course, one can only assume it may have something to do with Microsoft’s acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment in late 2018. Obviously, the acquisition didn’t affect The Outer Worlds‘ impending PS4 launch, since the title was in development on Sony’s platform long before Obsidian joined Microsoft Studios. Still, might Microsoft’s ownership of the studio impact The Outer Worlds in other ways? Who’s to say if we’ll ever even know for sure?

The Outer Worlds will land on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next week on October 25th.

[Source: Windows Central]