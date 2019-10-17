Get ready for some more Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 cameos, because the game’s roster is about to expand in winter 2019. Android 21, who debuted in 2018’s Dragon Ball FighterZ, will be a playable DLC character before this year ends.

Android 21 was created specifically for Dragon Ball FighterZ, where she appears as the game’s main villain. This will be character’s first venture to another installment. As with many characters in the Dragon Ball series, Android 21 has multiple forms: Good and evil. Her good form is her true persona that fights against the evil version.

Earlier in 2019, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 received a free-to-play “Lite” version that allows you to give it a try before you buy the full game. It contains the first five episodes of the story mode, online play, and everything in the Hero Colosseum. If you’re on the fence and want to get a feel for the game, the “Lite” version is a great place to start.

Since its release in 2016, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has gotten a ton of content, including various character packs, new costumes, skills, and quests for you to enjoy. It’s unclear how long Bandai Namco plans to support the game, or if there are plans for a third installment.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available for PS4 and other platforms right now. What do you make of Android 21’s inclusion? Will you be checking out the character later this year? Let us know!

[Source: Ryokutya via SiliconEra]