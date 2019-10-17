Ever since Bethesda announced Fallout 76’s massive Wastelanders update, fans have been eager to get their hands on it. Sadly, we’ll have to wait a while longer, because it has been delayed until Q1 2020 to ensure it meets the community’s standards. In the meantime, the game will be launching private servers starting during the week of October 20, 2019. Along with that, the developer is looking into ways to make the game’s microtransactions more balanced.

Wastelanders is said to be one of Bethesda’s largest additions ever and will change the entire world of Fallout 76, due to it adding NPCs. While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the update, it’s a good sign the developer is concerned with quality, especially after the game’s rocky launch.

While no specific information was given, Fallout 76 will be getting a reworked Challenge and reward system in 2020, to ensure it’s as fun and engaging as possible. Player feedback is super important to Bethesda and the team is currently working on ways to make the game’s microtransactions better, without alienating players who choose not to spend real money.

Beyond the Wasteland update, Fallout 76 has much more content planned for the future, as Bethesda attempts to keep its promise to continue improving the game. We’ll have to see what the future holds for Fallout 76. For now, Bethesda is committed to making it a great experience, so let’s keep our fingers crossed for even more improvements and support.

[Source: Bethesda]