A recent round of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order previews have only served to deepen the perceived connection between Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming action-adventure game and the work of Japanese developer FromSoftware. Many likened the gameplay revealed at E3 2019 to games such as Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but now an even stronger comparison to PS4 exclusive Bloodborne has been drawn. This is due to the similarity in how players retrieve XP from enemies after dying in both games.

In Fallen Order, any enemy that beats you will come to possess every XP point you’ve earned since last leveling up. While the developers are very open about their Souls-like influences, with Star Wars being a franchise that’s fit for all ages the team does appear to have made concessions in order to remain more approachable. It’s said that landing a single blow to the enemy that previously killed you is enough not just to gain all of your experience points back, but also to fully heal Jedi protagonist Cal Kestis (portrayed by Cameron Monaghan) in the process.

Similarly, when players die in Bloodborne (as they often do), they drop Blood Echoes at the location of their death. Echoes are that game’s form of experience points, which it’s then possible for enemies to pick up and carry around until they’re defeated. This key difference⁠ to the aforementioned Dark Souls is what makes the victorian-era RPG such a good comparison point for Jedi: Fallen Order in this aspect.

The healing element is also reminiscent of recent release The Surge 2, which restored the player’s entire health meter upon retrieval of that title’s XP equivalent called Tech Scrap. If Fallen Order is anything like Deck13’s latest game, there are potentially plenty of tactical ways that this mechanic can be put to good use, which should result in some especially engaging lightsaber battles.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 15, 2019.

[Source: Games Radar]