If you’d rather play action games, such as the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, at the highest possible frame rates or with the best possible performance, then you’re in luck. Those with a PlayStation 4 Pro will have options, thanks to quality and performance modes.

Respawn Producer Paul Hatfield said at a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order event that the PlayStation 4 Pro version will offer up two options. Quality will lock the game at 30 FPS, hopefully guaranteeing a stronger experience. On the other hand, performance will target a higher frame rate. The goal is always 60 FPS, but at times the game won’t be able to handle that and dip. Still, it could be the closest a modern souls-styled game on consoles will be coming to 60 FPS. If you just have the base PlayStation 4, then you’ll be stuck with the game hovering around 30 FPS.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope and follow the story of Cal, a young Jedi on the run from the Empire. Cal meets up with Cere, a mysterious woman who is on a mission to stop the Empire, and joins her cause. Along the way, they have to avoid Second Sister, one of the Empire’s inquisitors trained specifically to destroy any Jedi. As Cal escapes, he will have to use his lightsaber and force abilities to take them on opponents in his way. The game’s combat has often been compared to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, something we’ll be able to discover ourselves when it launches on November 15th, 2019.

If you wanted to see more, you can check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s most recent trailer for that. If you’re instead more interested in something that tops out at only a single frame per-second, an art book is currently available for pre-order as well.

[Source: We Got This Covered]