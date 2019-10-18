Last week, Kojima Productions announced the Death Stranding World Tour, which begins on October 30th. One of those tour stops will take place in London, and now a few more details have surfaced. For one, BAFTA will host the London event on November 1st. Hideo Kojima and Nicolas Winding Refn (Heartman) will appear on a “special livestream,” set to feature undisclosed special guests. Apparently, much of the showcase will center around the discussion of intersecting games and film.

BAFTA exclusively announced the news on its Twitter account in the following post:

Exclusive: Death Stranding world tour comes to BAFTA in London Join on 1 November for a special livestream showcase with Hideo Kojima, Nicolas Winding Refn & special guests to discuss bridging the worlds of film and games. Keep your eyes peeled for how to watch live online pic.twitter.com/7TLKQaJfDh — BAFTA (@BAFTA) October 17, 2019

Unfortunately, the public won’t be able to attend. Instead, the event is meant for BAFTA members; however, fans will be able to join in via livestream. Information about the stream itself will go live in the coming days, according to BAFTA.

In addition to London, the Death Stranding World Tour will visit Paris, Berlin, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul. At present, the London event on November 1st has the most details attached. Therefore, it’s also unknown whether other tour stops will include events open to the public. With the days winding down, more concrete information should surface pretty soon.

Death Stranding will hit the PlayStation 4 in a few weeks on November 8th.

[Source: BAFTA on Twitter]