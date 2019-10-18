While we may still need to wait a little longer to hop into an online match and take on our friends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s soundtrack was released on Spotify. This gives players a chance to check out the tunes a week before they’re released.

Featuring 29 songs, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s soundtrack doesn’t sound that different than other games set in modern times. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some of the songs, such as the title theme or “Going Dark,” are quiet and moody, invoking images of gruff military men wearing night-vision goggles, sneaking around at night, and saying things about being tactical. Other songs are clearly for action set pieces, with tunes like “Old Comrades” and “Danger Close” willing to go loud and intense. Several of the songs contain a rather noticeable Middle Eastern flair, using instruments that you would expect from the region to great effect, which makes sense given the game’s setting.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s soundtrack was composed by Sarah Schachner. This isn’t her first go at a Call of Duty game. In 2011, she assisted with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s soundtrack, and then returned in 2016 to compose Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. She also has worked on the Assassin’s Creed series, doing additional music for 2013’s Black Flag before stepping into a co-composer role for 2014’s Unity and full composer for 2016’s Origins. Earlier this year Sarah also did the soundtrack for Anthem. A couple of the songs saw contribution from hip-hop producer and songwriter Mike Dean, who has worked on several rap and hip-hop albums, including albums by Kanye West and Beyoncé.

While the soundtrack may be available right now, you’ll have to wait until October 25th, 2019 to get your hands on the full game. At least the soundtrack won’t be part of a battle pass.