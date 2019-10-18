With just under a month to spare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has gone gold, meaning core development is complete and the game is ready to be printed and certified. This is good news, because it means it will ship on time for its November 15, 2019 release date. In the day and age when video game delays are so common, the community will likely be happy to see it release on time.

This news comes by way of the official Respawn Entertainment Twitter account, in which the entire team celebrated by taking a group photo. You can check it out below:

We are proud to announce that #JediFallenOrder has gone gold! We can’t wait for you to embark on this adventure across the Galaxy with us on 11/15. May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/93gHxxzEGc — Respawn (@Respawn) October 18, 2019

The release of Jedi: Fallen Order is significant because it’s the first strictly single-player narrative-driven AAA Star Wars game in a very long time. We’ll have to wait to see how it turns out, but early impressions of it have been positive, giving us hope that it will be of high quality. And with action combat that has been compared to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, it has the potential to scratch the itch for a great Star Wars experience.

[Source: Twitter]

