A week ago Mortal Kombat 11 players found an Easter Egg that trolled dataminers who have been combing the game’s files and (so far) accurately leaking identities of DLC characters. The hawk-eyed bunch have struck again, confirming that Fujin will be added to the game sooner or later.

References to Fujin were discovered in the game’s files back in August but this time, the leak is an audio file in which the announcer is heard saying, “Fujin wins!”

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment was quick to take action, and issued a copyright strike against the video uploaded by YouTube channel HaiTian. However, the company wasn’t quick enough for Twitter user BruskPoet, who made a copy that you can hear below.

The almighty FUJIN is coming to #MK11! Leaked audio files tell us so. Also, Sindel, Spawn, and Joker files were found but we knew they were coming. HaiTian on Youtube posted this – https://t.co/W2WRu3BG8a pic.twitter.com/JBU5WqNKah — BruskPoet (@BruskPoet) October 17, 2019

While we don’t have official confirmation of Fujin’s addition yet, we’ll be very surprised if this turns out to be fake. For starters, as we’ve mentioned before, all the leaks have been accurate so far. Secondly, Warner Bros. issuing a copyright strike is bit of a giveaway itself.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information so stay tuned. For more on Mortal Kombat 11, check out our previous coverage.

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.