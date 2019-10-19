Twitter user and Twitch streamer Metro, who is known for accurately leaking some Overwatch announcements in the past, has claimed that Blizzard will announce a sequel to its hit shooter at BlizzCon 2019.

Overwatch 2 has been rumored for quite some time, with the latest report coming from Kotaku claiming that Blizzard canceled a StarCraft first-person shooter to focus on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2. Interestingly, Metro claims that Diablo 4 and Diablo 2 Remastered will also be announced at the event.

In response to those who quizzed the authenticity of his report, Metro claimed that he has no reason to doubt his source because they are the same person who accurately leaked information about Ashe to them prior to the character’s official announcement. Metro refused to divulge any further details to protect the source’s identity.

So what does Metro say about Overwatch 2? Here’s what we’re told so far (verbatim):

Overwatch 2 will be PvE AND PvP.

Overwatch 2 is gonna have a leveling system that is gonna affect how you can play your hero. The leveling system is gonna change certain abilities of the heroes in the game. I do not know if this feature is PvE only or also PvP. No new hero for OW from what I’ve heard.

They are putting all their resources towards releasing OW 2 as fast as possible.

I don’t know if competitive will just be moved or if it will be a fusion type of thing. I think it will be a move, possibly even at the start of next season based on the fact the game is called Overwatch 2 and not an expansion to OW.

We’ll find out just how accurate this leak is when BlizzCon kicks off on November 1st.

[Source: Metro_OW]