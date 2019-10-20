Draw Distance has announced that Vampire: the Masquerade – Coteries of New York will release on December 4, 2019 on PC and Q1 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. The developer is now in talks with publisher Paradox Interactive to bring the game to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Paradox Interactive is also publishing Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 on PC and consoles. However, the game has been delayed from Q1 2020 to “later in 2020.” Developer Hardsuit Labs has said that it wants to “avoid some of the issues that plagued the first game.”

An overview of Coteries of New York is as follows:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs among the iconic landmarks and night lights of The Big Apple. It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Key Features

Choose your character from one of several distinct Clans.

Every playable character offers unique powers (Disciplines), different ethical approaches to certain issues, and dialogue lines.

Character-oriented quests allow you to create your own coterie and shape your relations by reinforcing NPC loyalties.

Highly replayable – choices made in the game are reflected by the game’s changing fiction.

Various endings depending on your actions – which conclusion will you reach?

Suitable for both Vampire: The Masquerade veterans, and fans of mature narrative-driven games who are newcomers to the setting.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information on the PS4 and Xbox One release.

[Source: Draw Distance]