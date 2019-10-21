Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out on October 25, 2019, and now the preorder unlock time has been revealed. If you’ve got a digital preorder and you’re based in North America, you’ll be able to get in on the action at 6 PM PT/8 PM CT/9 PM ET on October 24th.

Facebook advertisements ran by PlayStation in NA confirmed these timings, though players in other areas of the world could have a longer wait on their hands. Digital orders made in different regions, across both PS4 and Xbox One, should be playable at midnight on October 25th.

In an Activision blog post, the publisher revealed that Modern Warfare on PC will go live at 6 PM PT on October 24th worldwide. While console players outside of North America will have a longer wait on their hands by comparison to those on PC, staggered releases for big launches are often practiced in order to prevent online servers from being overwhelmed with too much traffic all at once.

If you’ve placed a preorder for a physical copy of the game, you’ll need to check with the relevant retailer as to when you can pick it up. Some are likely to be hosting launch night events where copies can be collected at the stroke of midnight, though whether or not this is applicable to you will depend on your region and chosen retailer.

For some gamers, however, the wait to play Modern Warfare is already over. Early copies of the game leaked almost a week prior to launch, with one person even reselling early PS4 copies for $250.

There isn’t long to wait to play legitimately now, though. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled for launch on Friday, October 25th for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.