More content is coming to Battlefield V with Chapter 5: War in the Pacific, which will take players to places like Iwo Jima. This Wednesday, October 23, 2019, DICE and EA will drop a new trailer for the add-on, giving us a more in-depth look at what to expect. Perhaps it will even come with a release date.

What we do know is that the DLC will include 3 new maps before 2020 rolls around, along with U.S. and Japanese Factions. Plus, we’re supposed to be getting at least seven new weapons and gadgets by the end of 2019. New vehicles, like boats, are coming too.

Enter the fray in #Battlefield V’s War in the Pacific. Watch the full reveal October 23: https://t.co/EHJqk6KlwS pic.twitter.com/bdASJPn8te — Battlefield V (@Battlefield) October 21, 2019

Battlefield V has had its fair share of issues, such as the cancellation of its 5v5 competitive mode. This mode was ultimately dropped so the developer could “focus on improving the quality of the experience” within the game’s other modes. However, there was much backlash from the community, so much so, that DICE’s GM Oskar Gabrielson had to issue an apology. He sited the developer’s work on Star Wars: Battlefront II as a “testament” to DICE’s long-term commitment to its games and communities.

The Chapter 5: War in the Pacific trailer will livestreamed on YouTube, which you can find below:

Battlefield V is available for PS4 and other platforms right now. We’ll have to wait and see what Chapter 5: War in the Pacific has in store for Battlefield V fans when the trailer drops this Wednesday. What are you expecting from the trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[Source: Twitter]