FIFA 20 found its way at the top of the UK sales charts for the fifth consecutive week. Not even The Witcher III’s Nintendo Switch release could slow down the EA Sports title. Still, the Switch port of CD Projekt RED’s celebrated RPG managed to crack the top 10, alongside other new entries such as Ring Fit Adventure and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. Unfortunately, the latest PlayStation 4 exclusive, PixelOpus’ Concrete Genie, didn’t make the best-sellers list.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint made its way to the top of the UK sales charts, again. This time, the Ubisoft title landed at number three, moving down one from its previous position at number two. Borderlands 3 served as another top ten mainstay for the month, landing at the number ten spot. Meanwhile, the usual suspects, namely Minecraft (Switch version) and Grand Theft Auto V, helped round out the week’s best-sellers.

The UK sales charts’ full top 10 list for the week ending in October 19th is as follows:

FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft (Switch Edition) Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3

As you can see, sales of Nintendo Switch titles dominated the list. In fact, five out of the top ten are Nintendo Switch releases. It’s interesting to say the least. What will be more interesting is how all of the above titles will fare on the charts next week. The Outer Worlds, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and MediEvil will likely make for stiff competition.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]