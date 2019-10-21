Firewall Zero Hour Season 3 Brings You to the Heartland

If you’ve been enjoying the VR multiplayer deathmatches brought about by Firewall Zero Hour, then you’ll be finding more content available for it soon with Season 3. Titled Operation: Heartland, this new season is adding a ton of content, including new maps, equipment, and playable characters. Best of all, you don’t need to wait long for it, as the season will start on October 22, 2019.

All of the content, with the exception of the new playable operators, will be completely free to all current Firewall Zero Hour players. The operators will be available for the price of $9.99, which will also give you access to special weekly bonus missions for more rewards.

Operation: Heartland will be broken into two halves, with the first batch of new content dropping with the start of the season. Paying players will get the first new character, with expert hunter and tracker Bear. This character is extra stealthy, and his hunter skill will remove the enemy marker above his head. This may make finding him in the new map, Prepper, rather difficult, as the map consists of an underground bunker network in Arizona made by some doomsday preppers. Worse, the TC1 Crossbow allows players to be extra sneaky by silently assassinating their targets with careful shooting. Finally, a Nerve Gas Mine allows one to set up a deadly trap and disperse poison throughout an area.

The second batch of content drops on November 26th, five weeks into the season. Paying players will get the second new character, Dom. This French mercenary is a survivalist, and his skills allow him to get a second “downed” state rather than being killed. This batch also brings a new map with Gauntlet, a training ground located in the state of Virginia. There’s also a new weapon here as well, with the Classic Reg K8, a fully automatic bullpup assault rifle that is made to pack a punch.

In addition to all this, there will also be a host of cosmetic items available to unlock. For the first time, Firewall Zero Hour will be getting colored lasers, in addition to the usual camo prints and weapon skins. All players will also get a special casino chip with Blood & Truth‘s logo on it, as a fun little cross-promotion item. If you manage to complete all 24 of the new missions in Operation: Heartland, then you get rewarded with a golden skin for the ZS SMG.

Last season, titled Operation: Dark Web, saw quite a bit of similar content added and did go out of its way to tease this season. There’s no current word on if a fourth season is planned, but if Firewall Zero Hour seems like something you’re interested in then you can check out our review of the game to see what we thought of it.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]