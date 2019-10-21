BioShock creator Ken Levine and his team at Ghost Story Games have remained silent for years. In fact, very little is known about the team’s current project. Thanks to a recent job listing, however, a few basic bits of information have surfaced online. Apparently, Ghost Story Games is currently developing something in the “immersive sim genre.”

This information comes by way of a job listing on the Take-Two Interactive’s Careers page. The team is looking to hire a Cinematic Narrative Scripter, who will be “responsible for fully implementing both systemic and scripted narrative events.” According to the job description, the studio consists of less than 40 developers, all working to produce a “creatively ambitious project in the immersive sim genre.”

Given Levine’s work on immersive sims in the past, System Shock and BioShock, this news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Still, it’s intriguing to know the studio is hard at work on something closely affiliated with its roots. Until now, the unrevealed title was only known to consist of “narrative LEGOs.” In the past, Levine also divulged plans to produce something that offers more of a challenge than what players experienced from the likes of BioShock: Infinite.

Nearly three years ago, Ken Levine, along with about a dozen of his colleagues, made the transition from Irrational Games to Ghost Story Games. This shift took place following a phase in 2014 which saw Irrational Games “winding down.” As many may recall, such a move also put the future of BioShock in the hands of 2K Games. Unfortunately, it remains unclear as to what the franchise’s future entails.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive Careers via Twinfinite]