It’s not uncommon for video games to feature cross-over promotions for real life goodies. This time, NBA 2K20 is giving you the chance to get some sweet new kicks, thanks to a partnership with Nike in its new MyPLAYER Nation mode. The shoe manufacturer and 2K have teamed up to release ten exclusive sneakers called Nike Gamer Exclusives. The first pair you can earn a chance to buy are the LeBron 17s, a vibrant purple shoe that is sure to grab your attention.

The way it works is simple: You log into your NBA 2K account, link your 2K account to a Nike account, and download the Nike SNKRS mobile app. Once you complete the in-game challenge, you’ll have the opportunity to buy a pair of these exclusive sneakers from the app, with the first challenge starting on October 29, 2019.

Now, the challenges might be tough for you to overcome, if the first one is any indication. You must level your MyPLAYER avatar to 98, which will take some time. You can purchase in-game boosts that speed things up, though. The rest of the Nike Gamer Exclusive sneakers and their corresponding challenges have not been revealed yet, so stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

NBA 2K20 has garnered a lot of success, becoming the best-selling game for the month of September in the U.S. according to the NPD group. This is despite the controversy with the game’s loot box practices, which have been compared to gambling. And in terms of its critical reception, it performed well, too, with many outlets praising its level of polish.

What do you make of the new Nike Gamer Exclusives? Will you be trying to earn the chance to buy a pair of the LeBron 17s? Let us know!

[Source: NBA2K]