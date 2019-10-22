Even more evidence seems to point towards Blizzard announcing Diablo 4 soon, this time thanks to an ad in German gaming magazine GameStar. The magazine features an ad for The Art of Diablo—specifically referencing art from Diablo IV, which has yet to be officially announced. A tweet from Twitter user OverwatchNaeri shows an image of this page with the possible leak. The excerpt roughly translates to “over 500 artworks from Diablo, Diablo 2, Diablo 3 and Diablo 4.”

You can check it out below.

BlizzCon 2019 new Diablo 4 leaks in Germany. If this is true, information about previously leaked Overwatch 2 may be correct. pic.twitter.com/J3cmfciGNt — Naeri x 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 20, 2019

We’ve heard lots of rumors that Blizzard would officially announce Diablo 4 at this year’s BlizzCon event, along with a Diablo 2 remaster, and an Overwatch sequel. A Kotaku report uncovered evidence that a StarCraft first-person shooter was cancelled to shift focus on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2.

Allegedly, Blizzard had originally planned to unveil Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2018 and even had a trailer prepared for the event. Although Blizzard denied these claims. A Diablo 4 reveal certainly could have softened the blow after the unceremonious announcement of the mobile game Diablo Immortal, which generated much fan backlash.

BlizzCon 2019 will take place on November 1-2, 2019. If the rumors are true, we could have a hefty amount of Blizzard content revealed at the event, so stay tuned. Blizzard could use some content wins right now, considering that multiple groups will be protesting Blizzard’s stance on the suspension of pro Hearthstone player Chung Ng Wai (Blitzchung) after he spoke out against the Chinese government.

What do you make of this supposed leak for Diablo 4 in GameStar? Do you think Blizzard will reveal it (along with a Diablo 2 remaster and Overwatch 2) at BlizzCon 2019? Let us know.

[Source: Twitter via Polygon]