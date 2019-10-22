It’s a festive time of year. All around are spooky decorations, black cats, jack o’lanterns, and Legendary Bounties named Philip Carlier to take out. And that’s not all: Red Dead Online is getting a substantial Halloween-themed event, packed with lots of in-game goodies like new scary masks, weekly bonuses, an XP boost, and the ability to hunt down the aforementioned Philip Carlier as part of a new Legendary Bounty. You’ll want to be on your toes while attempting to apprehend Carlier because he’s a deadly foe who will test your skills.

Don’t forget to swing by Madam Nazar’s to pick up a wide range of scary wearables like the Freak Mask and Swine Mask. Those who fall into one of the three Specialist Roles can also gain access to exclusive masks for free. The Bounty Hunter will receive a variant of the Creature Mask, the Trader will get an exclusive Swine Mask, and Collectors will earn a Masquerade Mask. Those who have the Outlaw Pass and have achieved Club Rank 10 will also be rewarded with a Freak Mask, while Club Rank 20 Outlaw Pass holders will get an exclusive The Horror Mask.

You’ll also be pleased to know that those who play Red Dead Online this week will gain an additional 2,000 Club XP and a 30% XP boost in various online modes listed below:

All A Land of Opportunities Missions

All Free Roam Missions

Shootout Series

Takeover Series

Elimination Series

Race Series

Bounty Hunter:

All Bounty Missions, including Legendary Bounties and Player Bounties

Manhunt and Day of Reckoning Free Roam Events

Bounty Hunter Daily Challenges

Trader:

Trader Sell Missions

Trade Route Free Roam Event

Trader Daily Challenges

Collector:

Collector: Collecting Arrowheads

Collector: Collecting Tarot Cards

Collector: Collecting Lost Jewelry

Collector: Weekly Collectible List – Cheaters Suit

Collector: All Full Collectors Set Sales

Condor Egg & Salvage Free Roam Events

Collector Daily Challenges

And for you PS4 users with PS Plus, be sure to log into Red Dead Online before November 4, 2019 to receive an exclusive Killiman Vest.

While this isn’t the Undead Nightmare event many might have been hoping for, it’s still a great way to keep Red Dead Online alive throughout this festive season. Do you think you’ll be jumping in to play? Let us know!

[Source: Rockstar Games]