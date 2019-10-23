Death Stranding’s release is only weeks away, but there already exists a way to immerse yourself in its world. The title’s official playlist is now available to stream on Spotify. Music curated by Kojima Porduction is included on the playlist, such as Low Roar’s “Breathe In.” Many may recall that Low Roar track “I’ll Keep Coming” backed Death Stranding’s reveal trailer. Songs set to appear on the game’s official soundtrack are also included in the Spotify playlist, as are tracks featured in previous trailers. All in all, the playlist consists of 29 tunes.

The official music album is slated to release on Death Stranding’s November launch date. Titled Death Stranding: Timefall, the soundtrack will feature a host of music inspired by the game, including songs from artists such as Khalid, CHVRCHES, and DJ Lazer. A CHVRCHES track, simply entitled “Death Stranding,” is featured on the previously mentioned Spotify playlist. The album’s full tracklist has yet to surface online.

There are other ways in which fans can engage in the world of Death Stranding ahead of launch. Most notably, Kojima Productions will soon begin a Death Stranding World Strand Tour, which kicks off next week on October 30th during Paris Games Week. From there, the tour’s next stop is set for two separate London events in early November. The first London event will take place on November 1st, courtesy of BAFTA. On November 2nd, fans in London will get to meet with Hideo Kojima at Death Stranding Experience.

Death Stranding will launch very soon for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.

[Source: Spotify via VG247]