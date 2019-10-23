DOOM Eternal’s beefy Collector’s Edition is now available to preorder on Amazon. This special version of the highly anticipated follow-up will be available on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, according to the Amazon listings. However, at the time of writing, the website has the PS4 iteration listed as “currently unavailable.” Those interested in getting the Collector’s Edition for the Sony platform can sign up to receive updates from Amazon once the item becomes available.

At the price of $199.99, the DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition will come packed with goodies. The packaging will include all of the following digital and physical items:

DOOM Eternal Game

Exclusive Steelbook Designed by Mondo

“The Gift of the Argent Power” 11×17″ Lithograph

DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal Lossless Digital Soundtracks

Lore Book by id Software

Wearable Doom Slayer Helmet

Year 1 Season Pass — Includes DLC 1 and 2 (Digital)

Demonic Slayer Skin (Digital)

Classic Weapons Sound Pack (Digital)

Originally meant to hit store shelves this fall, id Software and Bethesda Softworks recently announced plans to delay the title. The reason is rather simple; the development team wants to ensure fans receive the “best experience” possible from the next DOOM chapter. Now the hell-blazing shooter will land on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One next spring on March 20, 2020. At present, the Nintendo Switch version lacks a solid release date.

Some exciting details did come out of the delay news, though. The DOOM 64 rerelease, initially meant as a Switch exclusive, will be available across all platforms for free to anyone who preorders DOOM Eternal.

