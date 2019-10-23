Earlier this month, we reported that Fallout 76 would be getting private servers, which we knew would be available for a fee. What we didn’t know is that Bethesda would be incorporating private servers alongside a premium subscription service called Fallout 1st, launching today, October 23, 2019. In an attempt to give die-hard players more content, Fallout 1st will offer a slew of bonuses. The subscription boasts a monthly cost of $12.99, or players can get a full year of the service for $99.99. (That amounts to a nearly $5 savings per month—30% discount—if you opt for the full year.) Fallout 1st members will gain access to the aforementioned private servers, monthly Atoms for in-game purchases, icons, and emotes, among other premium membership benefits, similar to ESO Plus for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The full list of Fallout 1st benefits can be found below:

Private Worlds – Play in a Private World exclusively for you and up to seven friends.

Scrapbox – Unlimited storage for crafting components in your own new Scrapbox container.

Survival Tent – A new placeable fast travel point with a Stash, Sleeping Bag, and more for your basic needs.

Atoms – Receive 1,650 Atoms per month to use in the Atomic Shop.

Ranger Armor Outfit – An iconic Fallout outfit, exclusively for members.

Icons & Emotes Pack – Unique icons and emotes, available only to members.

Fallout 1st’s Private Worlds will allow up to eight players to join together in a private server, with gameplay mirroring Adventure Mode. Only the host needs to be a Fallout 1st member for the server to remain active. Along with that, members will not only get a monthly bonus of 1,650 Atoms, but they’ll also receive Atomic Shop discounts.

You’ll also have the ability to drop the new Survival Tent wherever you see fit, giving you access to a Stash, Sleeping Bag, Scrapbox, Cooking Station, as well as a fast travel point. This is great for those who like explore, without having to risk spending caps or dying out in the wilderness.

Despite the game’s rocky launch, Fallout 76 evidently has enough of a player-base to warrant such a subscription model. And with so much content planned for the future, we haven’t seen the last of Fallout 76.

What do you think of Fallout 1st? Will you be purchasing a Fallout 76 subscription? Let us know!

[Source: Bethesda]