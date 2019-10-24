We here at PSLS are fans of trophies (especially the Platinum ones!), so we’re pleased to learn that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trophy list has gone live. There are 27 trophies in total: 6 bronze, 15 silver, 5 gold, and 1 platinum, along with an additional bronze trophy for Spec Ops that’s listed separately and won’t count towards the Platinum. Notably, all the base trophies are related to the single-player campaign, meaning you will not have to play online multiplayer to earn the platinum.

You can check out the full trophy list below:

Tier 1 Unlock all Trophies Press [BOOM] to Defuse Blow up 3 tripwires with explosives. Ashes to Ashes Burn 4 enemies with a single molotov. Hang Time Kill 3 Enemies while you are on a ladder. Long Way Down Crash a helicopter by shooting the pilot. Wild Fire Take down a flying Helicopter with a molotov. Good Effect on Target Kill an enemy with a direct hit from a smoke grenade. Out of the Fire Complete every single player mission on Veteran or Realism difficulty. Tea Time Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty. Nothing but Net Neutralize the ‘Fog of War’ machine gun with a frag grenade. Trigger Discipline Do not injure any civilians in ‘Piccadilly’. Play Dead Kill all the enemies in the ‘Embedded’ field of dead bodies. Companion Block Only use one cinder block and bring it to the end of ‘Embedded’. Wall Hax Save Alpha 3-2 from being downed. Golden Path Complete ‘Clean House’ without being hit using one bullet per threat. Circus Tour Kill at least one enemy while inside The Reading Place, Aural Chic and both Subway undergrounds. Love from Above Destroy 4 trucks with 4 drone strikes before they reach the end of their path in ‘The Embassy’. Pit Stop Stop three APCs with Hadir’s sniper rifle. Driver’s Ed Shoot the driver of the suicide truck. Two Birds Kill both soldiers with one shot in ‘Hometown’. Tunnel Rat Complete ‘The Wolf’s Den’ tunnels using only the 1911. Dodged a Bullet Never get hit by the sniper while escaping captivity. Got Something on Your Face Spit on Barkov. Hot Swap Get at least one kill with eight different weapons when completing ‘Old Comrades’. Lights Out Shut off the power to 4 buildings in ‘Going Dark’. We Own the Night Kill all enemies at the Church, Clocktower, and Pool without anyone calling for backup. Warheads on Foreheads Reach Barkov’s lab entrance using only drone strikes.

The added Spec Ops trophy requires players to complete all Spec Ops missions.

This is a stark contrast from 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which exclusively featured online trophies, due to its lack of a single-player campaign. This year, the single player mode is back, and is expected to be dark and gritty with an emphasis on realism. In fact, there were even rumors floating around that the game was so graphic, it had to cut content to avoid an AO ESRB rating, however Infinity Ward denied these claims.

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2019. The NPD group projects it to be the best-selling game of the year in the United States.

There’s still time left to preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of its October 25, 2019 release date. You can get it from Amazon right now. In addition, don’t forget to download the game’s free Going Dark Launch Theme on PS4.

