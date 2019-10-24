Earlier this month, Bandai Namco said that a Halloween-themed update would launch for Code Vein. It seems the company delivered in spades. Code Vein’s Version 10 is now live across all platforms, bringing with it Halloween-specific content and other game-based updates. In addition to unlocking new face paints and color pallets, players also have a number of improvements to look forward to regarding exploration, character creation, and the battle system.
The patch notes for Code Vein’s newest update are listed as follows:
Additional Content:
- New creation accessories, color pallets, and face paints, Halloween-themed.
- New function for hair parts that allows to use as left-right symmetry.
Updates:
Character Creation:
- Character creation data can be available at the camp.
- Extensions can be made symmetrical.
- Adjustments to accessory costs.
Exploration:
- Add option to lock the direction of radar mini-map.
- Trial of Blood only occurs a second time when the dropped item is picked up.
- Option to turn off exploration conversation.
Battle:
- Pop up message appears when the player is afflicted with status effect.
- Option to turn off damage screen effects when player is about to die.
- Ichor can be collected from sandbags at the camp.
System:
- Option to reduce difficulty which has been raised in new game plus.
- Buddies can be changed at the Mistle.
- Some item icons are adjusted.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed application errors on the following conditions: Moving to event scenes with specific Blood Veil; Guarding continuously right after pushing confirm button in front of a closed door; Rebooting the game on Steam after moving to sleep mode during launching the game.
- Fixed matching facility while using keywords on Steam.
- Adjusted battle effects.
- Adjusted enemy’s movement.
- Fixed other minor issues.
Code Vein launched late last month on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One to generally positive reviews. Our review of the action-RPG awarded it an 8 out 10, notably praising its Blood Code system and character creator. However, some aspects, such as the online multiplayer component and Revenant memory sequences, held the experience back.
[Source: Bandai Namco via Gematsu]