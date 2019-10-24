Anxiously anticipating more Left 4 Dead goodness? Unfortunately, it does not seem as though Valve has anything of note on the horizon in this regard. But fans of the zombie slaying series will get a fresh taste of the mayhem thanks to Techland. According to a recent Twitter post, a Dying Light and Left 4 Dead 2 crossover of some sort is in the works.

The post in question was tweeted by Dying Light’s official account; however, there’s no hint as to what the crossover may entail. See the tweet linked below:

Survivors!

Are you ready for some serious zombie slaying? #left4dead2 style is coming! pic.twitter.com/Lv4XXyf8Jn — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 23, 2019

Clearly, this could lead to almost any number of things. A few Left 4 Dead 2 characters or skins could make their way into the world of Dying Light, for example. Techland developing a Left 4 Dead-style mode for Dying Light serves as but another possibility. For now, there’s no way of knowing anything for certain. Fans may want to keep their expectations in check, though.

Regardless of what the crossover results in, this announcement shows Techland is serious about supporting its titles long term. Remember, Dying Light launched nearly five years ago. A few months ago, Lead Designer Tymon Smektała revealed a small team still had DLC in the works for the game. He evidently wasn’t joking. Dying Light 2 will be no different, the studio recently promised. The sequel will continue to receive support for years after its launch.

It remains to be seen when the Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2 content will land. Dying Light 2, however, is expected to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One sometime in early 2020.

[Source: Dying Light on Twitter]