Earlier this year, Square Enix unveiled plans to publish an English version of Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future in the United States. It was meant to launch sometime this fall. According to release date details in an Amazon listing, this has changed, however. The novel will now arrive in the US on June 23, 2020. At the time of writing, the publisher has yet to share a reason for the lengthy delay.

Preorders for the novel are live on Amazon for a hardcover copy, which is currently priced at $20.33. It seems a great price, given all that’s packed inside. The Dawn of the Future houses within it a total of 400 pages that include character-driven stories expanding upon the world of Final Fantasy XV. Fans will also find nestled inside the volume a set of full-color inserts featuring concept art and unspecified “exclusive content.”

Final Fantasy XV: The Dawn of the Future apparently follows Ardyn, Commodore Aranea, the Oracle Lunafreya, and Noctis. These four key characters are integral to the overarching narrative, which will see each confront one central question: “To oppose the gods or yield to fate?”

Interestingly, the novel delves into story beats that were initially intended as post-launch DLC for Final Fantasy XV. Square Enix’s long-term post-launch content plans were permanently shelved once FFXV Director, Hajime Tabata, departed the company late in 2018.

Final Fantasy XV itself hit stores shelves for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2016. The title landed on the PC in early 2018. If all goes according to plan, Google Stadia players will have to the option to experience this particular Final Fantasy chapter at launch in a few weeks.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]

