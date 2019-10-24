Starting now through November 6th, 2019 Ubisoft’s tactical multiplayer shooter is getting suitably seasonal. The limited-time Rainbow Six Siege Doktor’s Curse event introduces an all-new game mode contested in a “spooky, reworked, Frankenstein version” of the title’s existing Theme Park map. It’s been overtaken by Doc, one of the game’s playable Operators, where he’s now using the once joyous location to perform “disturbing” and “evil” experiments.

The highlight of this two-week Halloween event is undoubtedly the Monster Hunt game type, which takes the form of a five-on-five battle between two groups of players. One team of Exterminators are tasked with fighting the impending darkness, while the opposite side plays the eponymous Monster role and instead chooses to embrace it.

Exterminator teams are entirely comprised of five Sledge characters that are said to wield three unique hammers as melee weapons. They’ll also have the following gadgets at their disposal: Eyenox Model III (Jackal), Heartbeat sensor (Pulse), and the EE-ONE-D (Lion).

Monsters, meanwhile, are a more diverse bunch with Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela serving as the five available Operators. This team has no weaponry to speak of, but they can use traps and a new ability that’s been implemented specifically for Monster Hunt mode. By utilizing this, players can turn invisible and escape Exterminators, bringing them closer to the ultimate victory goal of surviving the round.

Of course, there are also new cosmetics to accompany the match type. The Doktor’s Curse Collection introduces four cosmetic customization items for every member of the Monster team—that’s Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela—alongside Doc and Bandit. That’s a total of 28 Halloween 2019 items, plus the Halloween 2018 skins will once again be purchasable for a limited time.

Current Ubisoft Club Challenges allow players to earn a couple of item packs by winning 13 rounds and obtaining 20 kills within the Doktor’s Cure playlist. Additionally, one will be granted to all players that login at any point prior to the event’s conclusion on November 6th. Remaining packs can be purchased for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown, with a 10% discount for Year 4 Season Pass owners.