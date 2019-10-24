Sumo Digital is once again expanding with a new office. The latest studio, Sumo North West, has planted roots in Warrington, England. This marks the team’s seventh UK-based studio, and its eighth worldwide. According to a statement that came alongside the news, Sumo North West’s primary focus will be on “the delivery of high-end engineering and code support services to prestigious clients.”

D3t Limited’s former Head of Delivery, Scott Kirkland, who also has history with Sumo Digital, is lending his talents as the new office’s Studio Director. Kirkland’s resumé also includes eight years spent at Evolution Studios as Studio Technical Director. All in all, it appears as though Sumo Digital’s latest venture is in good hands.

Currently, the team at Sumo North West is looking for hires, while there are already projects in place. The latter is according to Sumo Digital Managing Director Gary Dunn, who said the new studio has “fantastic projects lined up.” Of course, what they may be remains publicly unknown for the time being.

Sumo Digital is most notably known for producing work-for-hire titles. These types of opportunities are what saw the developer produce LittleBigPlanet 3, for instance. Most recently, the studio co-developed Crackdown 3 and brought new life to kart racers with Team Sonic Racing. For a time, Sumo even had its hands full with the long in development Dead Island 2. However, it now seems Homefront: The Revolution developer, Dambuster Studios, has taken the reigns on that one.

Recently, 2K and Sumo Digital announced the two companies will team up for new unannounced projects. For now, details on this front remain under wraps.

[Source: Sumo Digital via PC Games Insider]