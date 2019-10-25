In a recent Twitter post, Techland teased the ultimate crossover–Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2. The wait to find out what such an event would entail swiftly came to an end, too. Dying Light fans can enjoy the crossover content across all platforms from now until Monday, October 28th. Better still, this new event is entirely free of charge.

See a tease of the event in action in the following video:

Survivors! We brought #Left4Dead2 into Dying Light in an exciting crossover event! Two infected worlds collide and you will be in the thick of it.

Expect a lot of Virals, guns and three iconic weapons: Electric Guitar, Frying Pan, and Golf Club! pic.twitter.com/Rwmk3iPHHT — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 24, 2019

To faithfully convey the feel of a Left 4 Dead 2 experience, Techland greatly increased the number of Virals players will run into. This also meant the odds needed to be evened out. Thus, players will also stumble upon more weapons and ammunition than typically found in Dying Light.

Blueprints for L4D2‘s Electric Guitar, Frying Pan, and Golf Club are accessible in the DLC. However, orange and gold variants are only “available as rewards for completing challenges and three special Bounties during the event.”

Who would’ve thought it would be Techland giving Left 4 Dead 2 new life, even if it is in a superficial fashion? Regardless, this is exciting for fans of both franchises. And there’s still more Dying Light on the horizon, with the sequel’s launch less than a year away.

Dying Light 2 lacks a solid release date, but will hit the PS4, PC, and Xbox One sometime in early 2020.

[Source: Techland]