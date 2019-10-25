The 37th annual Golden Joystick Awards are currently registering votes to decide which of 2019’s biggest video games will take the mantle as their prestigious Ultimate Game of the Year. Fan voting has already decided the (currently unannounced) victors in various individual categories, so now polling has switched to place the focus squarely on the ultimate prize ahead of a London-based Friday, November 15, 2019 ceremony.

This year’s nominees are listed below, in no particular order:

With nominees The Outer Worlds and Modern Warfare having just been released today at the time of writing, players might want to hold onto their votes for the time being in order to see how they play first. According to our reviews for both games, which scored a lofty 10/10 and 9/10, respectively, they’re certainly worthy of consideration, however.

It’s also notable that no PlayStation 4 exclusive titles feature this year, while Xbox One and Nintendo Switch boast one entry a piece in Gears 5 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Sony’s PS4 output has undoubtedly been winding down to coincide with the impending holiday 2020 arrival of next-generation PlayStation 5 hardware, though with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding arriving slightly too late for consideration (November 8th), who knows whether things might have been different otherwise.

Regardless, prospective voters have until Friday, November 1st at 5 pm BST (midday ET) to have their voices heard by the UK awards ceremony. The 37th Golden Joysticks will air live on November 15; you can watch the unveiling of the Ultimate Game of the Year award and many others via the Golden Joystick Awards’ Twitch channel.

Last year’s Ultimate Game of the Year winner was Fortnite, though Epic Games’ battle royale title isn’t enjoying quite the same level of success currently. Market research group SuperData recently revealed that the game’s digital revenue was down a massive 43% in September.