French publisher Focus Home Interactive has had a busy and successful 2019, with the release of multiple major games like World War Z, GreedFall and A Plague Tale: Innocence. Each of those titles were commercial successes for the publisher, driving the company to generate over $88.4 million in revenue within the first six months of its 2019/2020 fiscal year. This is an 80% increase when compared to the same time frame last year.

Chairman of the Management Board of Focus Home Interactive Jurgen Goeldner had this to say about the company’s success:

After the successful launch of World War Z and A Plague Tale in the first quarter, the Group’s positive momentum continued in the second quarter, mainly driven by the successful release of GreedFall. This record performance demonstrates both our ability to leverage the know-how and talent of our teams with that of our partner studios and to maximise the monetization of opportunities. We will continue to work hard with the commitment of pursuing our growth journey.

COO of Focus Home Interactive John Bert also expressed his content for the company’s performance, but noted that 2019 was very “front-end loaded.” He said:

Focus Home Interactive’s growth further accelerated in the second quarter compared to a record first quarter. We anticipated that 2019/20 would be a front-end loaded year and we are very satisfied with our performance during the first half of the year. Even if we do not expect such an exceptional growth rate in the second half of the year, these good results demonstrate our ability to change scale, hence the confirmation of our 2021/2022 revenue targets.

For more on Focus Home Interactive, check out our interview with A Plague Tale’s Creative Director David Dedeine, in which we discuss the game’s development and working conditions. Have you played any of Focus Home’s games this year? Let us know!

[Source: DSO Gaming]