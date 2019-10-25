WWE 2K20‘s launch earlier this week was not met with excitement from fans. Instead, many were upset. Glitches galore ruined the experience for some. Meanwhile, quite a few players who purchased the Collector’s Edition didn’t receive everything as advertised. In short, it’s been a pretty messy affair. Issues with the game itself will be resolved, however. Apparently, they’ll be fixed in about two weeks. According to a recent post from the game’s official Twitter page, two weeks is how long it may take for an “initial patch” to go live.

See the tweet in question linked below:

As you can tell, not much is being offered in the way of specific details. A quick glance at the replies beneath the post indicate fans aren’t impressed with 2K’s response regarding the game’s current state.

It’s clear as day many consumers haven’t been pleased since launch. The trending Twitter hashtag #FixWWE2K20 proves as much. In fact, a number of players are even asking for refunds. For a time, Sony reportedly granted refunds to some customers who purchased the game digitally on the PS4. Although, that seemed like a game of luck, since others were told refunds are managed by the publisher alone.

Apart from responding to fans with regards to 2K Support-related concerns, publisher 2K and its developers have remained silent until now. Whether or not said silence will persist while the patch is worked on remains to be seen. Hopefully, everything is resolved in a timely fashion.

