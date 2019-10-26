Buried beneath the news of Ubisoft delaying three major titles (thanks to the commercial failures of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and The Division 2) is a statement revealing planned launches of two unannounced AAA games.

In an investor call this week, the developer said that the two titles are from its “biggest franchises” and are set to release in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2020 to March 31, 2021.

We’re guessing that at least one of them is Assassin’s Creed. There have been reliable reports that the next title in the series will feature Vikings, and an Easter egg found in The Division 2 added some credence to the rumor. The game is expected to launch sometime in fall 2020 and may coincide with the release of next-gen consoles like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The other title remains a mystery so feel free to play the guessing game. The company also has Roller Champions and Skull & Bones in development.

Ubisoft had a bit of a rough week on the financial front. The company acknowledged that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint was a disaster in critical and commercial terms, and that despite positive reviews, The Division 2 was unable to meet sales expectations. As a result, Ubisoft delayed Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six: Quarantine.

Ubisoft reassured investors that although it’ll face a serious financial setback due to the aforementioned delays, the company is expected to recover in the next fiscal year. However, the news resulted in Ubisoft’s stock sliding before trading closed on Friday.

[Source: GameSpot]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.