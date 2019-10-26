Enjoying plowing your way through the undead with Sir Dan’s trusty removable arm or sword? Well, you’ve got something else to look forward to, as well. Next week preorders will go live for an officially licensed MediEvil statue, breathing new life into Sir Dan’s old bones. Details such as pricing and a release date currently remain under wraps. However, PlayStation’s Twitter account shared a couple of images of the statue, which will be produced by Level52 Studios.

Get a sneak peek of the MediEvil statue in the post linked below:

MediEvil has risen on PS4! To celebrate, here’s a bone-a fide sneak peek of a new Sir Dan statue, available for pre-order starting next week: https://t.co/bCi0EHvPQP pic.twitter.com/IfHs8DSOwx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 25, 2019

The tweet features a link to Level52 Studio’s website, though the MediEvil piece does not yet have a listing. It likely won’t appear until preorders become available next week. Still, what’s on display in the images above looks rather impressive. The figure itself seems incredibly detailed, perfectly bringing out the glimmer in the hero’s sole eye. And the zombie desperately trying to claw its way out of a grave is an awesome touch.

Level52 Studios and PlayStation have joined forces in the past to develop neat merchandise. Wooden Kratos and Atreus figurines serve as one of the two companies’ latest collaborations. The wooden figures are still available to preorder online and will begin shipping between November 19th and December 19th of this year.

MediEvil’s remake is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter]