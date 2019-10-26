Infinity Ward has added Ground War and Free for All modes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare just in time for the launch weekend. Those who are jumping in for the first time will also have to download an update that fixes a number of bugs and issues, including the game crashing on all platforms.

Patch notes for all the updates released so far are as follows:

1.03

GENERAL FIXES

Spawning in Core Multiplayer: Fixed edge case scenarios with spawning on enemies Adjusted spawn logic to improve spawn quality. We’ve also added more spawns to increase your options. We will continue to improve this map by map post-launch

Ground War: Added more fallback spawns to FOBs if the flag has too many enemies Improved safety checking for spawning on Squadmates (is still dangerous, but the UI will notify you of this!) Added spawning on Squadmates while in vehicles Neutral tanks and helicopters now show up in the Spawn Selection screen Helicopters now have flares to help manage incoming missiles If all flags are captured by one team, you’ll go into Defcon to win so protect those flags! Fix for an exploit that was allowing players (and therefore teammates) to spawn under the map

Lighting: Brightened characters in dark areas across many maps

Low Health Visuals: Now brightens up in the middle of the screen instead of darkening

Weapon Balance: In general, weapons received a lot of love since the Beta. Most notably shotguns and pistols.

Equipment: Enemy claymores now have larger, visible lasers Reviving a teammate near a friendly claymore could cause the claymore to explode, resulting in a suicide

Mini-Map: Now on by default across core multiplayer and Ground War. Enemy firing does not show up on the mini-map unless a team UAV is active Map zoom is pulled out a bit to help with player awareness

Killstreaks: VTOL Jet adjusted to not target players though rooftops Fix for the Juggernaut Suit not spawning out of a crate. Another fix was deployed to prevent the mask from staying on the player after you have died as the Juggernaut and respawned After using the Cruise Missile, player character models were sometimes stuck in a lean after using the streak

Munitions Box: Activated by using a prompt instead of proximity Reduced the explosion radius of the box

Trophy System: Applied the Snapshot effect to the owner of any Snapshot grenades

Recon Drone: All players in vehicles are now markable

Screen tearing on character and weapon models on Xbox

Impact damage of lethals/tacticals and the ammo box were causing instant kills

Adjustments to the descriptions in Gunsmith

Fix for a bug where the wrong input would be shown for players in a party

Fix for a bug where a door could open in the opposite direction of the player’s movement

Footsteps – Footstep tuning of volume fall off distance, mixing volume and occlusion settings

Placing Deployable Cover on stairs could prevent teammates from being able to mantle or crouch under, blocking paths

Various audio tuning and fixes for executions and weapons

Players were able to spam the crouch button while moving creating a ‘snaking’ effect.

10/25/19 – Playlist and Title Update

Adding FFA

Turning on Ground War

Removing 10v10 Domination from Aniyah

Backend fixes to help prevent against crashing across all platforms – if you experience a crash, please let us know

Fix for a bug where players could earn more points when shooting specific vehicles while having Pointman equipped

Improved ADS while using weapons without scopes on Xbox

In some instances, some players were not able to complete the Highway mission due to an exfil bug

Fix for the “Best of the Best” challenge not tracking progress

Fix for the “Elite Sniper” challenge not displaying the correct description

Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression

Fix for the unlock criteria for the “Double Cross” reticle not progressing past 4

Fix for the description and requirements needed to unlock some optic scopes in Gunsmith

Fix for an exploit in Gunsmith when using mouse and keyboard

For more on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, check out our hub.

[Source: Reddit]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.