Embattled Swedish publisher Starbreeze has tasked Overkill Software with resurrecting Payday 2 following a year of financial turmoil that led to development being ceased. The company has plans to offer free and paid updates going forward.

“As many of you may or may not know, our company has gone through something of a purgatory fire in the past year,” CEO Mikael Nermark said in a statement. “Because of this, we’re announcing a few Payday 2 changes today.”

An overview of the changes is as follows:

Last year Payday 2 development was stopped. Having reconsidered our future, I’ve asked the OVERKILL crew to resume production on Payday 2. The game will have more updates going forward, both paid and free.

The team is working hard on the first new update, I will let the team present it soon.

We’re re-introducing the DLC smörgåsbord again. An à la carte option of previous legacy content DLCs will be made available again starting today!

As a part of our journey into the future, we’ll be changing the Payday 2: Ultimate Edition to Payday 2: Legacy Collection starting later today. We want to be able to move forward together with all of you in our community, and to be able to do this we need to retire the promise of free future content based on old assumptions.

New curated bundles on existing content will be created to give great offers to new and returning players.

“In December of 2018, Starbreeze entered into ‘reconstruction,’ a procedure similar to the US version of Chapter 11,” Nermark continued. “On December 3rd, we only had projected cash reserves to run the company until mid-January 2019. This was how serious the situation had become. Since then we’ve been able, through extremely hard work and commitment by all of our employees, been able to stay afloat, clean up our business and start thinking about our future and the future of Payday.”

In case you missed last week’s news, Payday 3 is scheduled for release between 2022-23.

[Source: Overkill Software]