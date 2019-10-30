The remastering of beloved classics bug hit the industry several years ago, and has yet to slow down. One publisher fans were hoping would catch on is Electronic Arts. Command & Conquer seems a nice first step, yet it appears EA may have its sights on other classics, too. During Fiscal Year 2021 (April 2020 to March 2021), the company plans to produce “exciting remasters of fan favorites.”

The publisher relayed this information during a conference call with investors, so it’s not a fluke. Not much more detail was offered on the matter, either. Niko Partners Senior Analyst, Daniel Ahmad, shared the following about this particular portion of the recent EA call:

EA pipeline for FY2021 which starts April 2020 and ends March 2021. Next gen Battlefield will launch after April 2021. pic.twitter.com/g61rUVZIRC — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 29, 2019

With Command & Conquer: Remastered serving as EA’s first outing in this space, there’s no telling which direction the company will head next. Fans, however, are likely hoping that some of the more recent classics will receive remasters. Notably, Dead Space, the Mass Effect trilogy, and Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic have held a firm place atop many a remaster wishlist since the current console generation began. Might EA follow through with remasters for either of these franchises? Only time will tell.

This most recent conference call delivered a few other notable tidbits as well. For one, the sixth mainline Battlefield entry is expected to launch by 2022. And, interestingly, the meteoric success of Apex Legends seems to have left the future of Titanfall in question. The publisher also announced the cancelation of NBA Live 20, which will be reworked into a new kind of NBA-centric project that’s yet to receive an unveiling. More information on this front will surface sometime next year.

