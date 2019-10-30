Mortal Kombat fans with a growing collection of Funko Pop! figures may want to soon make more room. According to listings on Amazon, Funko will launch classic-inspired designs of Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero on February 10, 2020. The Pop! figures are currently available to preorder on Amazon, each priced at $10.99. At the time of writing, Funko’s Sub-Zero figure is showing as “unavailable.” There’s no reason referenced, but fans interested in the product may want to sign up for Amazon’s email listing to keep track of the item’s availability.

Each of the four figures, which stand just under four inches inches tall, appear to be inspired by their classic Mortal Kombat designs. Get a look at them in the image gallery below:

Upcoming Mortal Kombat Funko Pop Figures Take on Classic Designs WATCH GALLERY

Raiden will receive an exclusive GameStop Funko, featuring the God of Thunder firing lighting bolts from his palms. This version of the Pop! figure is expected to launch by December 30th for the price of $11.99.

Of late, there have been plenty of Mortal Kombat-centric merchandise from which to choose. Much of it, of course, is geared towards this year’s release of Mortal Kombat 11. The most notable of such items includes McFarlane Toys’ Scorpion and Sub-Zero figures, which depict the two characters donning their default MK11 attire. In addition, McFarlane Toys will produce variant versions of the aforementioned figures, both exclusive to GameStop. Priced at $24.99, the GameStop-exclusive variants are currently available to preorder and are expected to release early next month on November 4th.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. There’s still time to celebrate Halloween MK-style, courtesy of a free event that closes Friday, November 1st. The event features four new boss battles, complete with modifiers, and a host of fresh in-game rewards.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]