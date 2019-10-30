Nioh 2 finally has a solid launch date. Developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo have narrowed the sequel’s spring 2020 release date to March 13th. Preorders are currently live on the PlayStation Store. Those who preorder will receive “valuable bonus items” to make use of in the main game.

Team Ninja Producer Fumihiko Yasuda unveiled the news in a PlayStation Blog post. Such an announcement couldn’t have been better timed, considering the original Nioh was just announced as part of November 2019’s PS Plus offerings. Speaking of timing, it wouldn’t be much of a release date reveal without a release date reveal trailer. Check it out in the video linked below:

In addition to getting the word out about the release date and preorder details, the latest trailer also functions as a reminder about Nioh 2’s upcoming open beta. The sequel’s beta will go live for everyone on the PlayStation 4 later this week on November 1st. It is set to come to a close more than a week later on November 10th.

According to Yasuda’s blog post, the beta will let fans experiment with a host of new options. These include the character creation system and a new weapon, the Switchglaive. Yasuda also shared information on the Interim, a place quite unlike Nioh’s dojo tutorial. In the beta, players will begin in the Interim, which serves as a safe zone. In this space, players will have the option to equip weapons and experiment with move-sets free from threat or harm.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]