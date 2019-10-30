Apparently, the recent slash in pricing has been a boon for Sony’s PlayStation Now. The game streaming service presently sits at one million subscribers. This represents a remarkably massive boost up from the 700,000 subscribers revealed in an April 2019 report.

Sony shared the news during a recent conference call, boasting of the cloud service’s new achievement. Niko Partners Senior Analyst, Daniel Ahmad, relayed the information in the following Twitter post:

Sony noted on the conference call that the number of PlayStation Now subscribers has reached 1 million, up from 700k in May of this year. Cloud gaming is set to play a role next gen in changing how, when and where people can play games. pic.twitter.com/bBKpj3CePC — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

During the conference call, Sony itself attributed the service’s newfound success to the price drop earlier this month. The addition of blockbuster titles such as 2018’s God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End likely played a large part, too. With this momentum, Sony hopes to obtain a good read on what cloud gaming will entail in the future, particularly where next-generation is concerned.

PlayStation Now’s price drop went live on October 1st, lowering the monthly cost from $19.99 in the US to $9.99. As such, the yearly cost is now down to $59.99 from $99.99. The company also added four AAA titles to the PS Now list, which will leave the service on January 1, 2020. These new additions include Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, Infamous: Second Son, and Uncharted 4.

[Source: SIE via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]