This coming Sunday, November 3rd, Hideo Kojima is scheduled to attend EGX Berlin. While there, he’ll be talking Death Stranding and the intersection of film and games with German film director Fatih Akin. According to Eurogamer, Kojima also plans on meeting with fans during the event.

Folks capable of attending the show can still purchase tickets online. Everyone else will be able to view Kojima’s talk on either EGX Berlin’s Twitch channel or on PlayStation Germany’s Facebook page. Kojima is set to appear on stage at 3:00pm Berlin time, which converts to 9:00am CST.

Kojima’s appearance at the EGX event in Berlin seems to fill in the Death Stranding World Strand Tour date for the region. Before this, though, the developer has at least two more stops to make. He’ll be in London on November 1st, attending an exclusive event hosted by BAFTA. On November 2nd, Kojima will appear at another London-based event, Death Stranding Experience. This, too, serves as a space for fans to meet directly with Kojima. However, he’s only set to meet with fans at Death Stranding Experience from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Tomorrow will represent yet another big day for Kojima and his team, when Death Stranding’s embargo lifts. As such, those who presently have access to the game will be able to publicly share their reviews and impressions.

Death Stranding will come to the PS4 in approximately one week on November 8th. The Kojima title is slated to hit PC sometime in the summer of 2020.

[Source: Eurogamer]