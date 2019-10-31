In news likely to surprise no one, it appears Scorpion is a Mortal Kombat 11 fan-favorite. This much becomes abundantly clear when looking at player statistics collected by NetherRealm Studios. The title’s development team has released a short video, which goes over a handful of player stats. While Scorpion is listed as the character who’s had the most Fatalities performed against him, he also takes the crown as the fighter with the most wins.

See the full video below to learn Mortal Kombat 11 player stats as they stand, thus far:

Apart from Scorpion’s many victories, which also include his being one of the top characters used in general and in ranked matches, the video features a host of other interesting stats. For example, 129, 315, 819, 607 pints of blood have been spilled in MK11 since its launch this past April. Additionally, players have performed well over 102,000,000 Brutalities and the number of Fatalities performed is closing in on 350,000,000.

Other favorite characters reportedly include Sub-Zero, Noob Saibot, and Liu Kang. Interestingly, both Scorpion and Sub-Zero appear in the top listings for “Top 3 Kombatants Used in Ranked” and “Top 3 Kombatants Used.” Nearly 30 years of Mortal Kombat, and these two mortal (immortal?) enemies turned allies remain favorites among players. It’s quite fascinating, really.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The Kombat Pack DLC releases are still underway, too, with Sindel expected to launch in November. The Joker will follow in late January 2020, while Spawn is set to become available in March. Terminator just launched earlier this month.