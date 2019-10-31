The newest update for No Man’s Sky is rolling out, adding even more content to the game for free. The biggest addition in this update is weekend quests, which happen, well… every weekend. The weekend missions aren’t just a one and done daily event. Rather, they all tie into each other and tell a story. Each weekend you’ll get to advance the story a little further and there are at least several months of content planned. While we don’t know much about the story yet, we do know it will contain a “disturbance in reality” that is causing an “anomalous – and possibly sinister – force” to leak in. These missions will start every Friday afternoon and run until Monday morning. The weekend missions will be available in the Nexus and the first one is named “Swallowed by a Star.”

If you’re looking to show off your creative side, the new community highlights may offer that. You’ll be able to submit bases to Hello Games for review and there’s a chance they’ll end up in a community highlight section whenever you visit the Space Anomaly Teleporter. You can then instantly teleport to these bases, giving you a look at the community’s creative side. One base that Hello Games is showing off had someone create a giant Skee-Ball machine. Considering how insanely successful the newest version has been at drawing in players, there should be plenty for them to highlight.

The patch also contains various fixes to glitches and other issues. The rest of the patch notes can be read down below:

Fixed an issue that caused galactic generation on PS4 to be out of sync with other platforms. This caused some system to vanish with the arrival of Beyond. These systems have been fully restored. As a result, however, some of the new and erroneously-created systems have been hidden on the galaxy map. These systems can still be visited via teleporter if bases have been established there.

Fixed a number of issues related to the display of base screenshots in the Space Anomaly Teleporter list.

Fixed an issue that caused reported bases to linger in the save-game of those who reported them.

Allowed bases to be reported via the Build Menu, for instances where the base computer is not locatable.

Added an autosave when handing in a mission on the Nexus.

Added a community goal progress tracker above the Quicksilver shop in the Space Anomaly.

Added a notification to clarify that your position is not saved while undertaking a multiplayer mission from the Nexus.

Added the name of the current galaxy to the Galactic Map.

Increased the stack size of Living Pearls.

Added an icon to Kelp Sacs that appears when scanned, similar to sodium and oxygen-rich plants.

Fixed an issue that caused long load times and poor performance around bases with complex power and wiring setups.

Fixed an issue that caused tagged markers not to clear when their object was used.

Fixed an issue that caused glitches in water rendering when entering the atmosphere.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when performing a gesture while seated.

Fixed an issue where NPC ship pilots would get out of their ship and become stuck within its landing gear.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented switches being used when visiting other bases.

Fixed an issue where background missions can update and disrupt a Nexus mission.

Fixed an issue where Ares had the wrong head.

Fixed a crash in network replication.

Fixed a number of rendering crashes.

Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing discoveries.

